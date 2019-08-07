Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Ex-county executive apparently loses pension over felony

Ex-county executive apparently loses pension over felony

By: Associated Press August 7, 2019

An ordinance passed by the St. Louis County Council means that former Executive Steve Stenger apparently won't collect a county pension now that he's a convicted felon. The council voted 5-0 in favor of an ordinance preventing any elected official from getting a county pension if convicted of a felony committed while serving in an official ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo