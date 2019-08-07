Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Probe involving St. Louis prosecutor’s office costs $400,000

Probe involving St. Louis prosecutor’s office costs $400,000

By: Associated Press August 7, 2019

Taxpayers have been billed nearly $400,000 by the special prosecutor in a perjury investigation involving the St. Louis prosecutor's office, and nearly half of that amount was used in court fights. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained records showing that a judge has approved the $395,000 legal bill from Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody's law firm for work ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo