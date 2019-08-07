Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump’s divisive words collide with his call for unity

Trump’s divisive words collide with his call for unity

By: Associated Press August 7, 2019

President Donald Trump on Wednesday will bring a message aimed at national unity and healing to the sites of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. But the words he offers for a divided America will be complicated by his own incendiary, anti-immigrant rhetoric that mirrors language linked to one of the shooters. It is ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo