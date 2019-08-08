Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / DOJ ordered to reprocess Sheppard FOIA request

DOJ ordered to reprocess Sheppard FOIA request

By: Jessica Shumaker August 8, 2019

A federal judge has denied a bid by the U.S. government to throw out a records lawsuit from a man who served 20 years in prison for a 1988 explosion which killed six firefighters, for which he maintains his innocence. On Aug. 6, U.S. District Judge Ortrie D. Smith denied summary-judgment motions by both the U.S. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo