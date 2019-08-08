Jefferson among six counties now eligible for FEMA assistance

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that six additional counties affected by flooding and severe storms are now eligible for federal assistance, according to a news release.

Those counties are: Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton and Saline.

The release stated Federal Emergency Management Agency officials approved the state’s request to expand the federal major disaster declaration to the additional counties for the flooding and storms that occurred from April 29 to July 5.

FEMA’s assistance program helps with temporary housing, housing repairs and the replacement of household items.

“This is very welcome news for Missouri homeowners and renters who are working hard to recover and rebuild,” Parson said in the release. “FEMA assistance to individuals has sent nearly $5 million to help more than 1,000 Missouri families since the disaster was first declared on July 9. The extension of the disaster to these six additional counties means more people will receive important financial assistance. We urge eligible residents to apply for assistance now.”

Residents who were affected by flooding or storms during the April 29-July 5 time period can register for disaster assistance by going to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling FEMA’s toll-free registration number, 1-800-621-3362.