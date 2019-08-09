Quantcast
MacArthur Justice, Husch win overhaul of parole process for juvenile offenders

By: Nicholas Phillips August 9, 2019

Attorneys from the MacArthur Justice Center and Husch Blackwell have won a federal court order mandating that Missouri overhaul its parole process for JLWOP prisoners — that is, state inmates sentenced to life without parole for crimes they committed as juveniles. U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey outlined the changes in an order unsealed Aug. 8. ...

