Vasquez to lead EEOC district office in St. Louis

Vasquez to lead EEOC district office in St. Louis

By: Staff Report August 9, 2019

Lloyd “Jack” Vasquez Jr. has been named district director of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s St. Louis District Office. Vasquez, who has served as the deputy director of the St. Louis District Office since 2010, began his career with the EEOC in 1997 as a senior trial attorney in St. Louis. He subsequently served in ...

