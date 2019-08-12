Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative: ADA-Hearing Impairment-Meaningful Access

Administrative: ADA-Hearing Impairment-Meaningful Access

By: Staff Report August 12, 2019

Defendant appealed the adverse summary judgment. Plaintiffs, both hearing-impaired individuals, sued defendant under the Americans with Disabilities Act after it initially declined to offer captioning for performances at defendant’s theater in addition to ASL-interpreted performances. Defendant later agreed to provide a single closed-captioned showing for each production. The district court granted summary judgment for plaintiffs, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo