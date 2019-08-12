Quantcast
Administrative: Disability Insurance-Denial of Benefits

By: Staff Report August 12, 2019

Where a claimant challenged the denial of his application for disability-insurance benefits, the judgment is affirmed because substantial evidence supported the determination that his impairments did not meet or medically equal a listed impairment, and the residual functional capacity determination also was supported by the evidence. Judgment is affirmed. Crow v. Saul (MLW No.73720/Case No. 18-2079 – ...

