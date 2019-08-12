Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative: Farm Equipment Manufacturers and Dealers-Regulation-Contract Clause

Administrative: Farm Equipment Manufacturers and Dealers-Regulation-Contract Clause

By: Staff Report August 12, 2019

Defendant appealed the district court’s grant of a preliminary injunction enjoining enforcement of North Dakota Senate Bill 2289, which regulated the relationship between farm-equipment manufacturers and dealers. The district court concluded that the legislation violated manufacturers’ federal constitutional rights under the Contract Clause. Where the statute merely benefited a particular economic actor and did not enumerate ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo