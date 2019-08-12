Quantcast
Applicants sought for Greene County judgeship

By: Staff Report August 12, 2019

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission plans to meet Sept. 13 to select finalists for a newly created circuit judge position in Greene County. Applications for the judgeship are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30. Citizens also can nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The commission will publicly interview applicants at the Southern District courthouse in ...

