Criminal Law: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel-Failure to Investigate and Call Witnesses

By: Staff Report August 13, 2019

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion alleging ineffective assistance of counsel for trial counsel’s failure to call a corroborating witness and to fully investigate a note that provided clarity as to the target of defendant’s threatening statements. Where the witness, defendant’s former attorney, would not have provided a viable defense, and where the weight of ...

