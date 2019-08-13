Quantcast
Employment Law: Right-To-Sue Letter-Race Discrimination-Second Charge

By: Staff Report August 13, 2019

Where an employer challenged the state’s acceptance of a second charge of discrimination from a former employee, the judgment is affirmed because the second charge did not relate to the same practice or act described in the first charge, and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights acted within its statutory authority by issuing a right-to-sue ...

