Employment Law: Unemployment Compensation-Termination for Misconduct

Employment Law: Unemployment Compensation-Termination for Misconduct

By: Staff Report August 13, 2019

Petitioner appealed a ruling reversing her award of unemployment compensation benefits after it was determined that petitioner was terminated for alleged misconduct. Where employer’s documentary evidence did not support its testimonial evidence of petitioner’s misconduct, which included petitioner’s alleged violations of shifting unwritten rules, the commission’s finding that petitioner was properly terminated for misconduct was unsupported ...

