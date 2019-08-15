Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court sides with school district in handcuffing suit

Court sides with school district in handcuffing suit

By: Jessica Shumaker August 15, 2019

A federal appeals court has ruled that Kansas City Public Schools and two of its employees did not violate the constitutional rights of a second-grade student by handcuffing him in 2014. On Aug. 1, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower-court ruling denying summary judgment for the school district, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo