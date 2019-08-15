Quantcast
Jury sides with woman in dispute over future damages

Jury sides with woman in dispute over future damages

By: David Baugher August 15, 2019

A woman involved in an accident with a tractor-trailer won nearly a quarter-million dollars in compensation from a St. Louis County jury. “[The trucker] didn’t see my client, turned into her and caused my client to spin around 360 [degrees] on the highway,” said Michael T. Harrison of Harrison & Associates. The firm represented Kathryn Wetteroth in ...

