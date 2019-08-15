Quantcast
Westering joins Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris

Westering joins Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris

By: Staff Report August 15, 2019

Matthew J. Westering has joined Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris as of counsel. Westering’s practice includes defending businesses and insurers in state and federal courts. In addition to his experience in employment-related litigation, he also provides risk management consulting and counseling in the areas of human resources and statutory compliance. He earned his law degree from the University ...

