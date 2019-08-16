Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court finds Kansas City man innocent in two 1996 murders

Court finds Kansas City man innocent in two 1996 murders

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 16, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has never squarely said how innocence claims from inmates sentenced to life in prison should be resolved. But trial judges keep inching closer to an answer. On Aug. 14, a DeKalb County circuit judge found clear and convincing evidence that Ricky Kidd is innocent of the 1996 double murder for which he ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo