Shorey, Deschler join Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report August 16, 2019

Matthew S. Shorey and Gregory D. Deschler have joined Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis. Shorey joins the firm’s litigation practice as a partner. Shorey’s practice is focused on defending medical malpractice, insurance, product liability, tort, utility, municipal, construction and commercial actions. Deschler joins the firm’s financial and real estate services practice group as an associate. He has ...

