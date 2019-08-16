Quantcast
'The Negro Artist' tells his identity story through poetry

‘The Negro Artist’ tells his identity story through poetry

By: Associated Press August 16, 2019

Caleb Rainey was 11 years old when he drew his first conclusion about poetry. "I think poetry is the most boring thing to write, but poetry is not all that bad to read," Rainey scrawled in his notebook. "I also think when I'm older, most likely, I will write poetry." Rainey, now 24, reads the words with ...

