Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Democrats spending millions to try to take back statehouses

Democrats spending millions to try to take back statehouses

By: Associated Press August 20, 2019

Democrats still shaken by the 2010 tea party wave that netted Republicans six governors' offices, flipped 21 statehouse chambers and drove nearly 700 Democratic state legislators from office are mounting a comeback, pouring millions of dollars into state level races. In a longtime Republican district covering a wealthy enclave of Dallas, Democratic challenger Shawn Terry has ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo