Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Schmitt withdraws First Amendment argument in lawsuit

Schmitt withdraws First Amendment argument in lawsuit

By: Associated Press August 21, 2019

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt this week withdrew a legal brief he filed in a defamation lawsuit arguing the First Amendment allows him to withhold some public records concerning private citizens that were requested by the plaintiff's attorney. Schmidt originally made that argument last week in a lawsuit filed against Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder, of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo