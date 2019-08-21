Quantcast
Trump acknowledges China policies may mean US economic pain

By: Associated Press August 21, 2019

President Donald Trump acknowledged his aggressive China trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans but insisted they're needed for more important long-term benefits. He contended he does not fear a recession but is nonetheless considering new tax cuts to promote growth. Asked if his trade war with China could tip the country into recession, he ...

