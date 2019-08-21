Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump attacks on Google recycle baseless claims

Trump attacks on Google recycle baseless claims

By: Associated Press August 21, 2019

President Donald Trump has been on a tear about Google that traces back to a series of unfounded claims about the technology giant circulating among conservatives. Among those claims: that Google interferes with U.S. elections, is biased against conservatives and prefers working with the Chinese military over the Pentagon. In several tweets issued this August, Trump ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo