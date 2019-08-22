Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / 2 top researchers quitting MIT Media Lab over Epstein ties

2 top researchers quitting MIT Media Lab over Epstein ties

By: Associated Press August 22, 2019

Two prominent researchers are quitting MIT's Media Lab over revelations that the famed technology research hub and its director took money from Jeffrey Epstein after he'd served time for sex offenses involving girls and young women. Ethan Zuckerman, director of the lab's Center for Civic Media, said director Joi Ito had failed to disclose the deceased ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo