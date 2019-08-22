Quantcast
California insurers drop policies in high-fire risk areas

By: Associated Press August 22, 2019

New California data shows insurance companies declined to renew nearly 350,000 home insurance policies in areas at high risk for wildfire since the state began collecting data in 2015. The data released this week did not say how many people who lost their insurance were able to purchase it elsewhere or how much more it cost. ...

