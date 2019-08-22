Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Pompeo: US focused on helping detained Canadians in China

Pompeo: US focused on helping detained Canadians in China

By: Associated Press August 22, 2019

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday it's wrong that China is detaining two Canadians and the Trump administration is focused on helping them get freed. Pompeo made the remarks at the start of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa. "Please do know our team is focused on helping those two Canadians ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo