Eastern District sends conflicting mandates to Supreme Court

Eastern District sends conflicting mandates to Supreme Court

By: Nicholas Phillips August 23, 2019

Which of these conflicting mandates should the St. Louis Circuit Court obey: a federal court order requiring prompt bond-review hearings for hundreds of jailed defendants, or a rule allowing those defendants to change judges? Both, ruled a panel of the Court of Appeals Eastern District on Aug. 20. But the panel immediately sent the case up ...

