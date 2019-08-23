Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Rams settle for up to $25M in class-action lawsuit

Rams settle for up to $25M in class-action lawsuit

By: Nicholas Phillips August 23, 2019

The corporate structure related to the former St. Louis Rams has agreed to pay up to $25 million to plaintiffs alleging that the NFL team was dishonest about its 2016 departure for Los Angeles and thereby caused the plaintiffs to overpay for tickets and merchandise. St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy J. Boyer on Aug. 19 gave ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo