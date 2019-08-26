Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Missouri attorney general: Federal law doesn’t protect LGBTQ people

Missouri attorney general: Federal law doesn’t protect LGBTQ people

By: Associated Press August 26, 2019

Missouri’s attorney general believes that federal law doesn’t protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt was among GOP attorneys general nationwide who signed a U.S. Supreme Court brief outlining the position Friday.

The attorneys general are wading into a legal battle over whether discriminating against someone because they’re gay or transgender violates a federal law banning sex discrimination. The cases will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 8.

Schmitt’s spokesman Chris Nuelle says when the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, sex discrimination did not include transgender people. Nuelle says it’s up to Congress and not the Supreme Court to change that.

Nuelle says Schmitt believes that regardless of “race, creed, zipcode, or gender,” everyone should be treated with dignity under the law.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo