Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Downward Variance-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Downward Variance-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

By: Staff Report August 30, 2019

Defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. At sentencing, defendant conceded that the applicable range under the guidelines was 360 months to life. The district court granted a downward variance from the bottom of the guidelines range. On appeal, defendant argued that the district should have varied downward even further. Where defendant had a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo