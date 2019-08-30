Quantcast
Jackson County to suspend attorney security passes

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 30, 2019

The Jackson County Circuit Court is suspending a program that allows some attorneys to bypass courthouse security, effective Friday, Sept. 6. In a letter to the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, which administers the pass program, Presiding Judge David M. Byrn said the suspension was temporary “pending further review of policies and procedures.” “The Court regrets having ...

