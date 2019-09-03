Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Dicamba complaints continue despite federal, state efforts

Dicamba complaints continue despite federal, state efforts

By: Associated Press September 3, 2019

Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting via The AP For the third straight year, a volatile pesticide is damaging crops across the Midwest and South, despite federal and state efforts to lessen the drift. Since 2017, farmers have sprayed an increasing amount of the weed killer, called dicamba, on soybean and cotton crops genetically engineered by agribusiness company ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo