Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Kansas City-area schools innovate to fill teacher vacancies

Kansas City-area schools innovate to fill teacher vacancies

By: Associated Press September 3, 2019

Kansas City-area schools are trying to remedy a critical teacher shortage looming as the new school year begins, including by placing unqualified educators into some classrooms. Some school districts have been rehiring retired teachers, or training counselors and coaches to teach, The Kansas City Star reported. The profession's infamous low pay combined with fewer people pursuing a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo