Administrative Law: Officer Disciplinary Action-Statutory Authority-Mootness

Administrative Law: Officer Disciplinary Action-Statutory Authority-Mootness

By: Staff Report September 5, 2019

Where the highway patrol challenged a trial court decision remanding a disciplinary action to the superintendent, the case was not moot because the revocation of the peace-officer license was not final and the officer was entitled to make a claim for damages, and the court did not err in finding that the superintendent exceeded his ...

