Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Motion for Release-DNA Testing-Witness

Criminal Law: Motion for Release-DNA Testing-Witness

By: Staff Report September 5, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion for relief based on post-conviction DNA testing, the motion court applied the proper standard, and the judgment is affirmed because the DNA evidence did not overcome the unequivocal identifications in the case, and the court did not err in admitting testimony regarding other crimes because the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo