Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness of Counsel-Conflict of Interest

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness of Counsel-Conflict of Interest

By: Staff Report September 5, 2019

Where a defendant who sought to vacate his guilty plea challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, the case is reversed and remanded in part because the motion court erred by denying the Rule 24.035 motion because the defendant pleaded facts which, if true, would show that counsel was ineffective due to a conflict of interest. Judgment ...

