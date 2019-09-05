Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Robbery-Diminished Capacity-Mental Disease

Criminal Law: Robbery-Diminished Capacity-Mental Disease

By: Staff Report September 5, 2019

Where defendant challenged his convictions for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, the judgment is affirmed because the defendant failed to show that he suffered from a diminished capacity at the time of the crime, and he failed to produce substantial evidence that his alleged mental condition negated his mental culpability for robbery, so the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo