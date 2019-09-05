Quantcast
Employment: Disability Discrimination-Alternative-Employment Opportunity

Employment: Disability Discrimination-Alternative-Employment Opportunity

September 5, 2019

Where a trooper, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after being involved in work-related shootings, brought disability-discrimination claims against the patrol following his termination, summary judgment for the defendant is affirmed because the trooper was unable to perform his former job duties and he failed to present evidence that there was a reasonably available alternative-employment ...

