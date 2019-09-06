Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Administrative opinion / Administrative: ERISA-Life Insurance-Optional Benefits Program

Administrative: ERISA-Life Insurance-Optional Benefits Program

By: Staff Report September 6, 2019

Where an insurer and employer challenged an award of benefits, costs and attorney fees in an action brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the employee was enrolled in an optional life insurance benefit program after falsely certifying in a form that he had not been diagnosed or treated for high blood pressure, and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo