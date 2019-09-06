Quantcast
Civil Rights: Retaliation-Summary Judgment

By: Staff Report September 6, 2019

Where appellant challenged the adverse grant of summary judgment on her retaliation claim, the judgment is affirmed because the district court did not err. Judgment is affirmed. Wilson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services (MLW No. 73821/Case No. 18-3139 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District ...

