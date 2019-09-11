Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / OxyContin maker reaches tentative opioid-crisis settlement

OxyContin maker reaches tentative opioid-crisis settlement

By: Associated Press September 11, 2019

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative deal Wednesday with about half the states and thousands of local governments over its role in the nation's deadly opioid epidemic, but criticism by several state attorneys general clouded prospects for an end to litigation against the company and the family that owns it. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo