Gov. Mike Parson: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities

Gov. Mike Parson: Missouri in ‘crisis’ with violence in large cities

By: Associated Press September 11, 2019

Missouri is in a "crisis" with violent crime in its largest cities, Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday. Parson met with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and about a dozen other area leaders to address violence in the city. The officials didn't release a new crime-fighting plan, but Parson said one ...

