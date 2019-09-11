Spokesman: Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91

Quantcast
By: Associated Press September 11, 2019

T. Boone Pickens, a brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts, died Wednesday. He was 91. Pickens was surrounded by friends and family when he died of natural causes under hospice care at his Dallas home, spokesman Jay Rosser said. Pickens suffered a series of strokes in 2017 and was ...

