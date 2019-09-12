Quantcast
Audit: Missouri taxpayers paid $200K in Greitens' legal fees

Audit: Missouri taxpayers paid $200K in Greitens’ legal fees

By: Associated Press September 12, 2019

Missouri taxpayers spent more than $200,000 in the months leading up to former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation to defend his office's use of a self-deleting text message app, according to a state audit issued Wednesday. In 2017, a lawsuit alleged Greitens' office used the app Confide to avoid being subjected to Missouri's open records laws. A ...

