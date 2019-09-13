Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Jury finds KCP&L liable, awarding $6.7M after man injured by power line

Jury finds KCP&L liable, awarding $6.7M after man injured by power line

By: Jessica Shumaker September 13, 2019

A Jackson County jury has awarded $6.7 million in damages to a Kansas City couple for injuries a man sustained after his ladder came into contact with an uncovered high-voltage power line while he painted their house. The jury returned the verdict for plaintiffs Frederick and Yolande M. Trotman, of Kansas City, on Sept. 11, wrapping ...

