Prosecutor dismisses murder charges against once-convicted man

Prosecutor dismisses murder charges against once-convicted man

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 13, 2019

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has formally dismissed murder charges against a man declared innocent and freed from prison last month. In August, a judge found clear and convincing evidence that Ricky Kidd was innocent of a 1996 double murder in Kansas City. Prosecutors had 30 days to opt to retry Kidd, but Prosecuting Attorney Jean ...

