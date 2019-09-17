Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / BNSF loses $17M verdict, faulted for concrete barrier at railroad crossing

BNSF loses $17M verdict, faulted for concrete barrier at railroad crossing

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 17, 2019

Many lawsuits against railroads involve allegations of a lack of safety devices. In a case in Cape Girardeau County that resulted in a $17 million plaintiff’s win, the safety device was the issue. A jury on Aug. 30 awarded $12 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages for a girl who was catastrophically ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo