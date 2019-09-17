Quantcast
Circuit judges named in St. Louis County

By: Staff Report September 17, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two judges to the St. Louis County Circuit Court. Renée Hardin-Tammons, currently an associate circuit judge, was elevated to the circuit bench. Parson also appointed Matthew Hearne as an associate circuit judge on the same court. Hardin-Tammons, who was first named to the bench in 2017, fills the vacancy created by the ...

