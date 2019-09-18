Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Missouri law governing corporate farms now in effect

Missouri law governing corporate farms now in effect

By: Associated Press September 18, 2019

A new Missouri law that shields large farms from local health regulations is now in effect, but opponents say the fight is far from over. Cole County Judge Daniel Green earlier this month set aside a temporary restraining order that was imposed days earlier. A lawsuit over the law is proceeding, with the next court hearing ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo